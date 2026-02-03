Delhi HC directs actor Rajpal Yadav to surrender in cheque bounce cases

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has directed actor Rajpal Yadav to surrender before jail authorities by February 4 in connection with his conviction in cheque bounce cases.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma observed that Yadav's conduct deserved to be deprecated as he repeatedly breached his undertakings to the court to repay the amount to the complainant M/s Murali Projects Pvt Ltd.

The judge noted that Yadav was required to make payment of Rs 1.35 crore in each of the seven cases against him, and directed that the amount already deposited with the Registrar General of the high court be released in favour of the complainant.

In October 2025, two demand drafts (DDs) of Rs 75 lakh were deposited with the Registrar General and an amount of Rs 9 crore remained payable, the court noted in its order.

"Despite repeatedly giving assurances and seeking indulgence of this Court, the petitioner no. 1 (Yadav) has failed to comply with the orders passed from time to time. This Court finds no justification to continue the indulgence granted to the petitioner no. 1 earlier, especially in the case as the present one, where the petitioner no. 1 himself has admitted the liability and undertaken to repay the amount," said the court in the order passed on February 2.

"In the interest of justice, the petitioner no. 1 is directed to surrender before the concerned jail superintendent by 04.02.2026, 4 pm, to serve the sentence awarded to him by the learned trial court. This limited indulgence is granted at the request of the learned senior counsel for the petitioners, who submits that the petitioner no. 1 is presently engaged in some professional work at Mumbai," the court ordered.

The counsel for the actor said he had neither been able to comply with the orders of the court nor with the settlement arrived at between the parties.

He "fairly conceded" that Yadav was granted several opportunities and "considerable leniency" was shown on multiple occasions when time was sought to deposit the settlement amount, the court recorded.

The court's order came on revision petitions by Yadav and his wife challenging a 2019 decision of a sessions court, which upheld their conviction by a magisterial court here in the cheque bounce cases in April 2018.

In June 2024, the high court had temporarily suspended his conviction, subject to him adopting "sincere and genuine measures" to explore the possibility of reaching an amicable settlement with the opposite party.

The magisterial court had sentenced him to undergo six months' imprisonment.

At that time, Yadav's counsel had said it was a genuine transaction to finance the production of a movie, which bombed at the box office, resulting in huge financial losses.