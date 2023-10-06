Delhi HC asks Centre whether IT Rules 2021 are being implemented

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court Thursday asked the Centre to inform it whether the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 are being properly implemented.



The high court also sought to know from the Centre whether the mechanism put in place by several social media intermediaries include the appointment of internal grievance officers.

Justice Subramonium Prasad asked the Centre’s counsel to take instructions in the matter and listed it for further hearing in February 2024.

The high court was hearing a petition by a sub divisional magistrate (SDM) in Uttar Pradesh seeking to direct the authorities to take necessary action for deleting news, audios, videos, fake news and ugly songs from social media platforms and news channels.

The plea also sought direction to social media intermediaries and several media houses not to share any content against the SDM, a woman, and to set up their internal complaint redressal mechanism and ensure that prior consent from the person is taken before releasing any content or views related to personal life in the public domain.

During the hearing, the counsel for some of the social media platforms and media houses said they have a self-regulatory policy as per the

IT Rules.