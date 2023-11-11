Delhi govt issues orders for payment of salaries to disengaged Assembly fellows

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday was informed by the city government that it has issued orders for payment of salaries to disengaged Delhi Assembly Research Centre fellows for the services already rendered by them.

Delhi government counsel for services and finance departments stated before Justice Subramonium Prasad that they have started receiving compliance and that the order does not pertain to the 17 petitioners but for all fellows who worked during the relevant period.

“On November 8, we issued orders to all concerned and on November 9, we wanted compliance from all concerned and we have started receiving compliance. It is not only for these 17 petitioners but it is for all who have worked during this period,” advocate Avnish Ahlawat, representing the two departments, told the court.

In compliance with the court’s earlier direction, she also placed the November 8 order on record.

The court, which has listed the matter for December 6 for further proceedings, was hearing a petition by several fellows challenging the letter of termination issued by the

authorities.