Delhi Division of Northern Railway holds Int’l Yoga Day

New Delhi: The 9th International Yoga Day was organised at Karnail Singh Stadium in New Delhi. Roop N Sunker, Member Infrastructure, Naveen Gulati, Member Traction and Rolling Stock, Shobhan Chaudhuri, General Manager, Northern Railway, Dimpy Garg, Divisional Railway Manager, Delhi and other senior officers and staff of Railway Board and Northern Railway were present on this occasion.



Yoga is very helpful in curbing lifestyle-related problems. About 250 participants took part with great enthusiasm in the Yoga session under the guidance of Satish Chandra an instructor from the renowned Yoga sansthan Patanjali.

Railway officers and staff who are tasked with running thousands of trains everyday, remain in a state of high alert. Railway runs 24X7 without a single minute of break, placing immense mental and physical stress on its employees. In order to ameliorate the effect of such demands on day-to-day working, ‘asanas’ and ‘prayanam’ are promoted to inculcate a healthy mind in a healthy body among officers, staff.