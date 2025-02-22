Delhi court to resume wrestler’s sexual harassment testimony against Brij Bhushan on March 3

New Delhi: A Delhi court will resume on March 3 the recording of the statement of one of the female wrestlers who have accused former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh of sexual harassment. The matter, which was scheduled to be taken up on Saturday, was adjourned because Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Vaibhav Chaurasiya was on leave. The court had, in May last year, framed the charges of sexual harassment and using force to outrage women's modesty against Singh in the criminal case filed against him by the female wrestlers.

Singh pleaded not guilty in the case and claimed trial. The court has also framed the charge of criminal intimidation against Singh, a Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader, in the case. It has also framed the charge of criminal intimidation against co-accused and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar in the case.