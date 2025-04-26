Delhi court releases activist Medha Patkar after HC suspends sentence

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Friday released Narmada Bachao leader Medha Patkar on bail after the Delhi High Court suspended her sentence in a defamation case filed by Delhi L-G V K Saxena.

“Counsel for appellant (Patkar) has stated that the order on sentence has been suspended by the Delhi High Court and the accused/appellant is directed to be released on bail on furnishing bail bond of Rs 25,000 and at this stage they have submitted bail bond/surety bond for Rs 25,000 and the same is accepted,” additional sessions Judge Vipin Kharb said.

The matter was then posted on May 3. At around 12 noon, following a non-bailable warrant for flouting its order, Patkar was arrested and produced before the sessions court on Friday. The judge then orally ordered her release subject to furnishing of the bonds and depositing the compensation amount after her counsel assured to comply with the probation conditions.

Patkar’s counsel informed Kharb, “NBWs (non-bailable warrants) have been executed. The probation order stands true as we stand before the court. I will furnish probation bonds in the second half today. I have been picked up from the railway station on my way to the court.”

Patkar was produced in the court of the link judge as the court which originally heard her appeal and passed the NBW order was on leave.

On April 23, additional sessions judge Vishal Singh issued the NBW against Patkar, saying she was deliberately flouting its sentencing order to submit probation bonds and deposit Rs 1 lakh fine in a defamation case filed by Delhi LG V K Saxena.

The court also observed that her plea seeking adjournment was “frivolous”, “mischievous’ and filed with the intent to “hoodwink” it.

It cautioned Patkar against non-compliance of the conditions of the sentencing order.

The court said instead of appearing before the court to comply with the order on sentence dated April 8, Patkar remained absent and “deliberately failed to comply with the order” on sentence and avail the benefit of probation subject to furnishing of the compensation amount.

“The intention of the convict is apparent that she is deliberately violating the court order; she is avoiding appearing before the court and also avoiding accepting the terms of the sentence passed against her. There is no order of suspension of sentence passed by this Court on April 8,” the judge added.