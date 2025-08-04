Delhi court asks child's father to clear over Rs 1.21 lakh school dues

New Delhi: A Delhi court has directed a man to pay over Rs 1.21 lakh as outstanding fee for his child to a south Delhi international school.

Civil judge Yashu Khurana was hearing a suit filed by the defendant Bluebells School International against the plaintiff Virender Rana for recovery of the amount of over Rs 1.21 lakh, which was due as school fee for his ward.

In an order dated July 23, the court said the school alleged that Rana "under the shield of the directorate of education (DoE) order dated August 1, 2018, regarding the the fee structure of the school for the year 2017-18 and in guise of the fact that the issue regarding the same was sub judice before the Delhi High Court, long delayed the payment of the dues".

The school submitted due to the delay in the payment, its financial situation was "jeopardised".

"Present suit has been filed on October 16, 2024, whereas the cause of action last arose upon the plaintiff on February 7, 2024, when the defendant made the last payment against the outstanding amount," the court said.

As Rana did not appear before the court, the order said, the school’s submissions remained uncontroverted and unrebutted.

The court decreed the suit in the school’s favour and directed Rana to pay the outstanding principal amount of over Rs 1.21 lakh along with 10 per cent interest.