Delhi: Cong to hold ‘vote chor, gaddi chhod’ rally

Lucknow: The Congress party will hold a massive ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod’ rally in Delhi in the last week of November, where it plans to submit over five crore signatures collected from across the country to President Droupadi Murmu. Uttar Pradesh Congress Legislature Party leader Aradhna Mishra said that the campaign reflects growing public anger and concern over alleged manipulation of the electoral process. “So far, more than five crore signatures have been collected nationwide — a powerful testimony to the anger, apprehension, and deep concern among ordinary citizens about the murder of democracy through duplicate voting, fake voter entries, and fraudulent addresses in electoral rolls,” she said.

Mishra said the signatures will be handed over to the President after the rally, adding that the Congress has been consistently raising the issue of alleged voter list manipulation and electoral fraud. “Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly exposed this dangerous ‘vote chori,’ calling it a direct assault on the people’s mandate,” she said.

The ‘Vote Chor, Gaddi Chhod’ campaign began on September 15, 2025, after state-level rallies across the country. The initiative included door-to-door outreach and public meetings, drawing participation from lakhs of citizens, community leaders, professionals, and party workers. The campaign aims to mobilise people against what the Congress describes as the “subversion of democratic norms.”

Mishra said all collected signatures will be sent to the All India Congress Committee (AICC) headquarters before being submitted to the President.

The BJP has dismissed the Congress’s allegations of mass vote theft as “false and baseless,” accusing the opposition of trying to defame India’s democratic institutions. Election Commission officials have also rejected the charges, calling them “unfounded.”