Delhi Cong demands Amit Shah’s resignation

NEW DELHI: Delhi Congress president Devender Yadav on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Home Minister Amit Shah, holding him responsible for what he called a “complete breakdown of national security” following the deadly car bomb explosion near the Red Fort Metro Station that killed and injured several people earlier this week.

Yadav said that Amit Shah had “lost the moral and ethical right to remain in office” after the blast, alleging that the failure of the Home Ministry to detect and prevent the attack was proof of severe lapses in the country’s security apparatus.

He further claimed that the main suspect had been “moving freely across Delhi, including Connaught Place, for 11 years before carrying out the explosion,” despite being under the radar of central security agencies directly supervised by the Home Minister.

Yadav also recalled the earlier terrorist attacks, like the Pahalgam killings of 26 tourists and the Pulwama attack, accusing Amit Shah of mishandling internal security and clinging to his position “despite repeated intelligence failures.”

“After such horrific attacks and repeated lapses, any responsible minister should have stepped down. But Amit Shah continues in power, indifferent to the suffering caused by his inefficiency,” Yadav said.

Congress leader Yadav termed the Delhi government’s Red Fort blast compensation “grossly inadequate,” demanding Rs 50 lakh per victim’s family and criticising

Union Home Minister Amit Shah for showing “no accountability” after repeated national

security failures.