Delhi CM Rekha Gupta visits native village in Haryana on birthday

Chandigarh: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who turned 51 on Saturday, visited her native village, Nandgarh, and celebrated her birthday in the presence of Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini. "Today is a special day for me. I felt that I should come here and pay my respects to my birthplace. Nayab Singh Saini and my entire Haryana family gave me so much love and blessings. Today, there are many events for the inauguration of projects here. I thank the Haryana government and my elder brother Nayab Saini for doing such a great work and everything done for our village," she said.

Gupta and Saini inaugurated an e-library and an indoor gym in Nandgarh. The BJP leader visited Julana in Haryana's Jind district for the first time after becoming the chief minister and inaugurated the Maharaja Agrasen dharamshala along with Saini. Addressing a gathering, Gupta recalled her early days. "I fought two university elections, three 'nagar nigam' polls and three assembly elections. I fought a total of eight elections. I am happy to state that I got immense support from my family and the society," she said. "Whenever I fought elections in Delhi, each person from Haryana supported me and from this stage, I thank everyone," she said. Gupta said it is only in the BJP that an ordinary person can get an opportunity to move ahead. "It is a matter of pride that a person from an ordinary family, Nayab Singh Saini, and a daughter from an ordinary family (referring to herself), which has no political background, are playing a role in taking every decision by sitting at the top post of the state," she said, and thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Gupta also attacked Indira Gandhi, a former prime minister. "She never allowed anyone except herself to move forward," she said. "Today, an ordinary person can see big dreams, move ahead, can work and he or she is given a chance and guidance by the BJP leadership," she added. Speaking to reporters on the sidelines of the event, Gupta said Delhi is her 'karambhoomi' and Haryana is her 'janambhoomi'.