Delhi CM confident of NDA's victory in Bihar

New Delhi: As polling for the first phase of the Bihar Assembly elections ended on Thursday, Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta voiced strong confidence in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) securing a clear majority. She asserted that the alliance, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, would return to power with more seats and votes than before.

“The people of Bihar know their interests. They have seen how the state has developed over the past 15 to 20 years under the NDA’s leadership. I have full faith that the alliance will form the government with a full majority,” CM Gupta told reporters.

Wrapping up her three-day campaign in Bihar, the Chief Minister addressed four major public rallies in Warisaliganj, Sherghati, Dehri, and Karaghar, where she launched a fierce attack on the opposition. “The villains of corruption will now go to jail, while the inept will spend their time holidaying abroad,” she declared, accusing rival parties of misrule and corruption.

Gupta claimed that Bihar’s progress over the past decade and a half had given the state a new identity, crediting the NDA for transforming infrastructure, healthcare, and connectivity. “Only the NDA government can guarantee Bihar’s true progress. The era of Jungle Raj is over,” she said.

Taking aim at opposition leaders, the Delhi Chief Minister alleged that “those whose hands are stained with scams and corruption have no moral right to seek votes.” She accused them of betraying public trust and diverting funds meant for the poor.

Highlighting key achievements of the NDA government, Gupta cited the construction of hospitals, new airports, and hundreds of train routes that have reconnected Bihar to the rest of India.

Drawing an emotional link between Delhi and Bihar, she remarked, “When Bihar progresses, Delhi celebrates; when Delhi prospers, Bihar’s families rejoice.”