Delhi blast: ATS raids Lucknow home of doctor held in Faridabad

Lucknow: Following the Delhi blast, the Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) and local police teams carried out searches at the Lucknow residence of Dr. Shaheen Shahid, a woman doctor arrested from Faridabad for suspected links to terrorist activities.

Her house is located in Khundari Bazaar, Lucknow. Given the seriousness of the case, intelligence agencies have also joined the investigation.

The arrests began after the police detained Dr. Muzammil Ahmed, an MBBS student at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, on October 30. During the investigation, police found that Muzammil had hidden explosives in a rented accommodation in Faridabad. His interrogation revealed links with Dr. Shaheen. An AK-47 rifle recovered from a car belonging to Shaheen further deepened suspicion, leading to her arrest.

Sources said Shaheen’s interrogation pointed to possible connections in Lucknow, prompting ATS and police teams to launch simultaneous raids across several locations. Speaking to the media, her father, Saeed Ansari, said, “I have three children. The eldest, Mohammad Shoaib, lives with me. The second is Shaheen Ansari, and the youngest is Dr. Parvez Ahmed Ansari.”

Meanwhile, following Monday evening’s blast in Delhi, ATS and police teams across Uttar Pradesh have intensified their search operations. In Saharanpur, ATS detained three persons said to be close to Dr. Adeel Ahmed. They are being interrogated at a confidential location. Two other suspects have also been taken into custody.

In Lucknow, Jammu and Kashmir Police, along with ATS and local police, raided the house of Dr. Parvez Ahmed Ansari in Madiyaon early Tuesday morning. The doctor was not found at home. The teams remained on-site from 7 a.m.

ACP Aliganj Syed Arib Ahmed confirmed that the Jammu and Kashmir Police conducted a search operation in Madiyaon but made no arrests. “The house searched belongs to Dr. Parvez Ahmed Ansari,” he said.