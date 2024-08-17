Delhi BJP general secretary Vishnu Mittal advocates for equal rights and inclusion of transgender community on raksha bandhan

New Delhi: In a heartfelt initiative on Raksha Bandhan, Vishnu Mittal, General Secretary of Delhi Pradesh BJP and Convenor of Aao Saath Chalen, reached out to the transgender community, advocating for their equal rights and societal inclusion. The meeting, held at the office of Saraswati Educational Society, marked a significant step towards addressing the challenges faced by a community often marginalised and overlooked.

Mittal engaged in an in-depth discussion with members of the transgender community, addressing the societal neglect they experience. In a gesture symbolising solidarity and respect, he tied rakhi with the transgender sisters present, demonstrating his commitment to their cause.

"Transgender sisters are just like us, and discrimination against them is unjust and inhumane," Mittal stated. "We must take the initiative to integrate them into the mainstream of society. Prime Minister Modi, during his Independence Day speech from the Red Fort, also emphasised the government's focus on working for the rights of the transgender community. Therefore, it is our duty to work together for their upliftment and to eliminate discriminatory attitudes against them.”

As a token of appreciation, Mittal presented gifts to the transgender sisters, pledging his continued support for their rights and dignity. Amit Mishra, President of Saraswati Educational Society, shared that the transgender sisters, upon learning of Mittal's visit, chose to craft rakhis by hand to express their gratitude and trust.

The event infused the transgender community with a renewed sense of hope and confidence. Members of the community openly discussed their issues with Mittal, buoyed by the assurance that they now have a steadfast advocate for their rights and welfare.