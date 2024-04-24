Delhi BJP Chief criticizes Congress manifesto for 'Jihadi' inclusion

New Delhi: Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva on Wednesday said the Congress party's manifesto includes "jihadi" and "appeasement" politics.

Addressing a press conference here, Sachdeva slammed the Congress, saying the party's manifesto for the Lok Sabha elections "aims to break the country".

"The manifesto of the Congress reeks of 'jihadi' thinking and appeasement politics. They have said if we come to power we will survey the assets of the country. Congress should explain which assets they are referring to. Are they talking about the jewelry of our mothers and daughters?" he said.

Asking if Congress wanted to "confiscate the assets of mothers and sisters", Sachdeva said, "Is it a crime to belong to the majority Hindu community? Is it a crime to wear 'mangalsutra'?"

Leader of Opposition in MCD Raja Iqbal also addressed the press conference.

He slammed the AAP for delaying the disbursal of funds for purchasing uniforms and books for students in MCD schools. He accused the AAP of corruption and said it has failed in effective governance in the city.