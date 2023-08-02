Delhi, 3 districts in UP on alert as Haryana violence spread to Gurugram

The Delhi Police has beefed up security and deployed drones to monitor sensitive areas after the ripples from Monday’s communal clash in Haryana’s Nuh reached posh areas of Gurugram.

Delhi Police PRO Suman Nalwa said forces are keeping a watch on social media and adequate manpower has been deployed at sensitive locations.

An alert has been also sounded in Saharanpur, Shamli and Muzaffarnagar districts of Uttar Pradesh bordering Haryana.

The death toll in the communal violence in Haryana rose to six on Wednesday while many shops and godown were torched in Gurugram which remained on the edge following clashes here and Nuh.

According to the police, vandalism and arson were reported in at least five areas in Gurugram on Tuesday night.

A fire broke out at a godown and an adjoining puncture shop in sector 70A around 9:30 pm on Tuesday. Two fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was controlled within half an hour, police said, adding that around 1 am, three godowns near Teekli village were torched.

Two meat shops were vandalised in the Badshahpur area while a godown in Palam Vihar was also set on fire. Slums near Nakhdola village were also attacked by a group of youths, a senior police officer said.

He said that some people tried to set a puncture shop on fire near Maruti Kunj in the Bhondsi area but they fled after seeing a police team in the area.

Meanwhile, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar sought four additional companies of central forces following the communal clashes and said a battalion of the India Reserve Battalion will also be deployed in Nuh.

Twenty companies of central forces are already deployed in Haryana — 14 in Nuh, three in Palwal, two in Gurugram and one in Faridabad.

As he appealed for peace, the chief minister asserted that those found responsible for the clashes will not be spared.

Khattar said 116 people have been arrested and 90 detained since Monday’s clashes in Nuh.

Asked about the Bajrang Dal’s Monu Manesar, Khattar said he was booked by the Rajasthan Police and added that his government will provide any assistance they require to nab him.

“The Rajasthan Police was looking for him. We do not have any input on where he is now. Whether they have (inputs about him), we cannot say. The Rajasthan Police is free to act against him and we will extend as much help as they require from us,” he stated.

Manesar, a cow vigilante, was booked by the Rajasthan Police in connection with murder of two Muslim men whose charred bodies were found in Bhiwani district in February.

Khattar said the police are examining mobile dump data and analysing CCTV footage to identify those involved in the violence. With the help of CCTV cameras, 116 people have been arrested and 90 detained.

The guilty will not be spared, he said and appealed to the public for peace.