Deletion of voters’ names in Bihar worse than terrorism, says Stalin

Muzaffarpur: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin on Wednesday asserted that the INDIA Bloc will win the Bihar Assembly polls “if the elections were free and fair”, and described deletion of voters’ names from electoral rolls as “worse than terrorism”.

The DMK president flew down to the eastern state, along with sister and party MP Kanimozhi, where they joined Congress leaders Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, RJD’s Tejashwi Yadav and CPI(ML) general secretary Dipankar Bhattacharya for the ongoing ‘Voter Adhikar Yatra’.

Addressing a rally in Muzaffarpur, the largest town in north Bihar, Stalin delivered his speech in Tamil, which evoked applause from the crowds as it was translated into Hindi.