Delegation of Haryana’s Khatik community meets CM Saini

Chandigarh: A delegation of the Khatik community from Haryana, led by the Social Justice and Empowerment, Scheduled Castes and Backward Classes Welfare, and Antyodaya (Sewa) Minister, Krishan Kumar Bedi, paid a courtesy visit to Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini in Chandigarh here today.

On this occasion, the delegation extended a formal invitation to the Chief Minister for the state-level birth anniversary celebration of Sant Shiromani Durbal Nath Maharaj Ji, scheduled to be held on September 6, in Hisar.

Expressing gratitude to the Chief Minister, the delegation shared that under the principle of ‘Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas, Sabka Prayas’, the Haryana govt has allotted 781.82 square meters of land at PLA Sector, Hisar to the Sant Durbal Nath Shiksha Samiti Khatik Samaj for conducting social, religious, and educational activities, at official government rates.