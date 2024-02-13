Delegation of ex-MLAs calls on J&K Lt Governor

JAMMU: A delegation of former Legislators representing the Scheduled Castes community called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, on Monday.

The members of the delegation, led by the former minister DK Manyal, discussed with the Lt Governor the efforts of the UT Administration for all-round development of the SC community. They expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Lt Governor-led J&K Administration for ensuring social justice, empowerment of women, youth and socio-economic upliftment of the community.

The delegation apprised the Lt Governor of various welfare issues of Scheduled Caste community including reservation in promotion; comprehensive transfer policy for Jammu Based SC employees posted in Kashmir, enhancement in reservation quota and reservation of one Lok Sabha seat for SC community in J&K UT.

They also put forth the issue of compensation to all owners of the land situated across the defence wire on India- Pakistan border in the UT; land ownership rights to PoJK refugees, displaced persons and West Pakistan Refugees, and extension of PM Kisan Samman Nidhi benefits.

The Lt Governor assured the former Legislators of appropriate redressal of the issues and demands projected by them during the interaction.