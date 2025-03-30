Delay in justice denial of justice: Ex-SC judge

New Delhi: The matter of human rights is facing a “deep crisis” in the country as more than five crore cases are pending in the Supreme Court, high courts and lower courts, former apex court judge B N Srikrishna said here on Sunday.

Justice Srikrishna said this while speaking at a national convention on democratic rights and secularism organised by the Committee for the Protection of Democratic Rights and Secularism (CPDRS), according to a press note issued by the organisation.

Expressing “grave concern” over the violation of human rights and principles of secularism in the country, Justice Srikrishna said, “Delay in justice is denial of justice.”

The right to dissent and raise a voice of protest is the soul of democracy, he said.

Justice Srikrishna pointed out that in a democracy, all citizens should be treated equally, the rule of law should prevail and secularism should mean the ability to tolerate other religious beliefs too.

“But all these cardinal values are under siege in India now,” he said.

The former judge said judicial independence and freedom of expression are facing a serious threat in the country for the last 10 years.