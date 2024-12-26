Defence Secy launches ‘Rashtraparv’ website

New Delhi: A website that will facilitate access to information related to the organisation of events such as Republic Day and Independence Day, host their live streaming and provide details related to tickets and seating arrangements was launched on Wednesday.

Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh launched the ‘Rashtraparv’ website along with its mobile App on the occasion of ‘Good Governance Day’ that commemorates the birth anniversary of former prime minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee, the defence ministry said.

“The website will facilitate access to information related to organisation of national events such as Republic Day, Beating Retreat ceremony, Independence Day, live streaming, purchase of tickets, provide information related to

seating arrangements and route-maps of events,” it said in a statement.