Defence procurement from foreign sources reducing: Govt

New Delhi: The expenditure on defence procurement from foreign sources has reduced from 46 per cent of the overall expenditure in 2018-19 to 36.7 per cent as per data till December last, according to government data.



Minister of State for Defence Ajay Bhatt, replying to a question in Rajya Sabha on Monday, listed 155mm Artillery Gun system ‘Dhanush’’, Light Combat Aircraft Tejas, surface-to air missile system ‘Akash’, main battle tank ‘Arjun’, T-90 tank, T-72 tank and Cheetah helicopter as indigenous key defence projects.

“The expenditure on defence procurement from foreign sources has reduced from 46 per cent of overall expenditure in 2018-19 to 36.7 per cent as per data till December, 2022,” he said on Monday.

Last month, Bhatt said Kalashnikov AK-203 rifles for Indian armed forces were under manufacturing and testing stage at an Indo-Russian joint venture at Korwa in Uttar Pradesh. Bhatt said the Indo-Russian Rifles Private Ltd (IRRPL) has established all facilities to commence production of indigenised assault rifles. “Indo-Russian Rifles Private Limited (IRRPL) is a joint venture company established for indigenous production of AK-203 Rifles. IRRPL has established all facilities to commence production of indigenized assault rifles at Korwa, Uttar Pradesh,” Bhatt said.

“The Rifles are currently under manufacturing and testing stage,” he said.

To a separate question, he said India regularly interacts with friendly foreign countries (FFCs) to enhance defence industrial cooperation.

“The defence industrial cooperation with FFCs aims at development of new technologies, Research and Development, co-development and co-production, promotion of defence exports, establishment of joint-ventures, integration of Indian MSMEs and startups in global supply chain,” Bhatt said.