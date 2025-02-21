Defence Ministry seals Rs 697 cr deal to procure 1,868 RTFLTs

New Delhi: To enhance combat and logistics support for the armed forces, the Ministry of Defence has signed contracts with two Indian companies—Action Construction Equipment (ACE) Limited and JCB India Limited, an Indian subsidiary of a UK-based company—for the procurement of 1,868 Rough Terrain Fork Lift Trucks (RTFLT). The total cost of the procurement stands at Rs. 697.35 crore, benefiting the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, and Indian Navy.

The contracts were finalized on Thursday in the presence of Defence Secretary R K Singh. These RTFLTs are a crucial logistics asset, particularly for the Indian Army, which operates across diverse and extreme terrains, including mountains, deserts, forests, and snow-covered regions. Designed to function effectively in uneven, muddy, rocky, and sandy terrains, these forklifts provide a strategic advantage where regular forklifts fail.

The procurement aims to streamline the movement of ammunition, fuel, food supplies, and essential military equipment. RTFLTs will play a critical role in the swift loading, unloading, and transportation of heavy materials in forward bases, border areas, and war zones. Equipped with powerful engines, high ground clearance, and all-terrain tyres, these forklifts are capable of operating in remote locations, disaster zones, and conflict-prone regions.

Additionally, the Army and the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) will benefit from these forklifts for constructing bridges, bunkers, fortifications, and airstrips in challenging conditions. Many of the RTFLTs being procured are air-transportable and can be deployed using military aircraft like the C-17 Globemaster, C-130J Super Hercules, and Chinook helicopters for emergency missions. The armed forces frequently engage in disaster relief operations during floods, earthquakes, and landslides, where these forklifts will assist in clearing debris, transporting relief materials, and restoring supply chains. Beyond logistics, RTFLTs are expected to support missile handling, aircraft maintenance, artillery transportation, and naval dockyard operations, thereby improving overall operational efficiency. The acquisition falls under the ‘Buy (Indian)’ category, reinforcing India’s commitment to bolstering domestic defence manufacturing capabilities.