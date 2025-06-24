Defence ministry seals 13 procurement contracts to boost Army’s anti-terror grid

New Delhi: The Defence ministry has concluded 13 contracts worth Rs 1,982 crore under the emergency procurement (EP) mechanism to boost the Indian Army’s operational readiness in countering cross-border terrorism.

The deals, concluded against a sanctioned outlay of Rs 2,000 crore, reflect the government’s urgency to provide frontline troops with cutting-edge indigenous systems for high-intensity operations in terror-hit areas.

Implemented via fast-tracked procedures allowed under the EP regime, the acquisition process focused on the induction of state-of-the-art technologies at speed to improve situational awareness, firepower, mobility, and combat soldier survivability.

The systems, designed and developed fully in India, are customised to counter shifting asymmetric threats and dynamic security challenges along disputed borders and hin-terlands.

At the heart of the acquisitions are Integrated Drone Detection and Interdiction Sys-tems, which are meant to neutralise enemy unmanned aerial attacks by tracking them in real time and using electronic countermeasures. Supporting these are low-level lightweight radars, which improve detection at low levels, and very short-range air de-fence systems, with portable launchers and missiles to neutralise air threats in close-range combat areas.

The army’s reconnaissance and precision-strike capacities have been further en-hanced with remotely piloted aerial vehicles and loitering munitions, including vertical take-off and landing systems. These capabilities provide persistent intelligence collec-tion and focused engagements in difficult terrain. Moreover, multi-category unmanned aerial vehicles will assist in reconnaissance, logistics, and rapid response missions.

To enhance troop protection, the procurement features next-generation bulletproof jackets and ballistic helmets, designed to be immune to high-velocity projectiles. Mobili-ty enhancements include quick reaction fighting vehicles in heavy and medium con-figurations, providing increased armour, firepower, and manoeuvrability for dynamic combat mission requirements. Night sights for rifles, based on thermal imaging and so-phisticated optics, will enable soldiers to fight efficiently in low-visibility scenarios.

The ministry highlighted that the EP mechanism continues to play a crucial role in filling near-term operational requirements, keeping the army responsive to unfolding challenges.