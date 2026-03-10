Defence Ministry releases ministry’s new manual of security instructions

New Delhi: Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh on Monday released a new comprehensive document outlining security guidelines to address the changing security scenario, and emphasised the need for strict adherence to security discipline amid emerging threats and evolving challenges.



He released the Manual of Security Instructions 2026 of the Ministry of Defence at a function held at the South Block here.

“The manual is a comprehensive document outlining security guidelines, which will be updated periodically to address the changing security scenario,” the ministry said in a statement.

In his address, the defence secretary “emphasised the need for strict adherence to security discipline amid emerging threats and evolving security challenges”.

He stressed that all officers and security personnel must “rigorously follow” the prescribed security procedures, the statement said.

Singh appreciated the efforts of the Security Office of the ministry in preparing these detailed security guidelines.

He urged the security personnel and officials to ensure their effective implementation, stating that the new manual would help maintain a secure environment within the ministry.