Defence ministry concludes procurement contracts worth Rs 2,000 cr to enhance counter terrorism capability

New Delhi: The defence ministry has concluded 13 contracts worth Rs 1,980 crore under the emergency procurement mechanism to boost the Indian Army's operational readiness in countering cross-border terrorism. Under the acquisition programme, the Army's integrated drone detection and interdiction systems are being significantly enhanced, officials said. India has been ramping up the counter-terror grid of the Indian Army to strongly combat Pakistan-backed terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir. New Delhi carried out precision strikes on nine terror infrastructures in Pakistani territories on May 7 in response to the horrific Pahalgam terror attack. The defence ministry said it is procuring military systems like low level lightweight radars, very short range air defence missiles and launchers, remotely piloted aerial vehicles and loitering munitions, including vertical take-off and landing systems

It said various categories of drones, bullet proof jackets and ballistic helmets are also being procured using the emergency procurement mechanism. The ministry has concluded contracts, amounting to Rs 1,981 crore as against an overall sanctioned outlay of Rs 2,000 crore for the Indian Army. "In a significant move to strengthen the Indian Army's operational readiness in counter-terrorism operations, the Ministry of Defence has concluded 13 contracts under the emergency procurement mechanism," according to an official readout. "These contracts, amounting to Rs 1,981.90 crore, have been finalised against an overall sanctioned outlay of Rs 2,000 crore for the Indian Army," the ministry said. Executed through fast-track procedures under the emergency procurement mandate, the acquisition aims to enhance situational awareness, lethality, mobility, and protection for troops deployed in a counter-terror environment, it said. The acquisitions were completed within compressed timelines to ensure rapid capability augmentation, it added.