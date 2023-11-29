Defence minister urges corporate sector’s support for Armed Forces Flag Day Fund

During an address at the Armed Forces Flag Day CSR Conclave held at the Manekshaw Centre in the national capital on Wednesday, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh fervently appealed to the corporate sector to generously contribute to the Armed Forces Flag Day Fund (AFFDF). The minister emphasised the collective responsibility of the nation towards the well-being of its brave soldiers.

Expressing gratitude to both retired and serving Armed Forces personnel for their unmatched valour and sacrifice, Singh underscored the arduous duties faced by soldiers and the challenges they confront with courage and promptness. He described corporate leaders as wealth creators contributing to the nation's prosperity and security, urging them to share their wealth, especially with Armed Forces personnel, beyond their tax obligations.

During the conclave, Singh stressed the significance of voluntary contributions, stating that a soldier values a voluntary Rs 5 more than a compulsory Rs 100 in taxes.

The Defence minister took the opportunity to felicitate prominent CSR contributors to the AFFDF, including State Bank of India, ICICI Bank Limited, Indus Towers Limited, General Insurance Corporation, BrahMos Aerospace Private Limited, ECGC Limited, Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited, LIC Golden Jubilee Foundation, among others. The Chief of the Army Staff, General Manoj Pande, Secretary (Ex-Servicemen Welfare) Vijoy Kumar Singh, and other senior officials of the Ministry of Defence, along with serving and retired Armed Forces personnel, also attended the event.

Highlighting the government's commitment to ex-servicemen's welfare, Rajnath Singh announced recent initiatives. These include an increase in Medical Treatment Grant for veterans/dependents to Rs 50,000 from Rs 30,000, enhancement of Vocational Training Grant for Widows to Rs 50,000 from Rs 20,000, and an increase in Serious Diseases Grant to Rs 1.50 lakh from Rs 1.25 lakh.

During the Financial Year 2022-23, grants totaling approximately Rs 250 crore were distributed to more than 99,000 beneficiaries. Institutional grants were allocated to the Paraplegic Rehabilitation Centre in Kirkee and Mohali, Cheshire Home in Dehradun, Lucknow, and Delhi, and 36 War Memorial Hostels across the country. The government's continuous efforts aim to uphold its commitment to the well-being of ex-servicemen.