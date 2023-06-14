Defence Min Rajnath Singh hails MP CM Chouhan for working in public interest

bhopal: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said that the way Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has worked for the people of Madhya Pradesh can hardly be seen in any other state.



The Union Minister was addressing a farmer rally, ‘Kisan Kalyan Mahakumbh’ organised in Rajgarh of the state in which Rajnath Singh and CM Chouhan transferred Rs 6,425 crore to 126.10 lakh farmers’ accounts under Mukhyamantri Farmers Interest Waiving Yojana (MFIY)-2023, Pradhan Mantri FasalBeema(PMFBY) and CM Farmers Welfare (MKKY) schemes through a single click.

CM Chouhan has introduced the new farmer scheme, MFIY to provide an amount of Rs 2,123 crore to the 11 lakh agriculturists who have become defaulters due to not paying off loans. Defence Minister Singh and Chouhan rolled out the scheme during the event.

“I firmly say that Shivraj ji has done amazing work. The crowd, gathered in huge numbers that I am seeing is proof that he has served the public of the state wholeheartedly,” the Union Minister hailed the CM for working in the public interest. The Union Minister said that farmers are not only food givers but also the fortune teller of India. Their sons have guarded the boundaries of the country, and for making the nation powerful, they have to be empowered.

“Some people in Congress have become what I call seasonal Hindus. I want to ask them why they did not remember Narmada Ji before and why they are remembering now,” Singh said as he attacked Congress.

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi visited the holy river Narmada in Jabalpur on Monday before kicking off her party’s election campaign. The Assembly polls are slated at the state end of this year.

“Now they are carrying Hanuman Ji’s mace in their meetings and events. Earlier, they were wary of taking the names of Ram and Hanuman,” Rajnath said.

“To hoodwink the public, Congress is taking about five guarantees. When Kamal Nath ji’s government was in the state, many announcements were made, but none of them were fulfilled,” the senior BJP leader said.

Both leaders dedicated the Mohanpura-Kundaliya Pressurised Pipeline Irrigation System project worth Rs 8,481 crore to the people of the state. The project is the largest one in the world in which water will be delivered directly to fields through pipelines. They also launched Gorakhpur rural tap water scheme costing Rs 123 crore.“In the last 9 years, the agriculture budget has been increased from Rs 25,000 crore to Rs 1.25 lakh crore by PM Modi. Likewise, the agriculture budget in Madhya Pradesh has been substantially increased,” he said. “Now women are increasingly joining the army as well. The doors of Sainik Schools and NDA have been opened for our daughters. Recently, a woman officer has been posted in Siachen. They are now deployed on naval warships,” he added.

Addressing the Kisan Mahakumbh and Ladli BahanaSammelan, CM Chouhan announced that farmers will get Rs 6,000 under the Mukhyamantri Kisan Kalyan Yojana instead of Rs 4,000. He also announced that women whose families have a tractor will be covered too under the Ladli Bahna Yojana.