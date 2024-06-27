Defamation case: Rahul Gandhi to appear in court on July 2

Lucknow: The court summoned Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to record his statement in a defamation case involving objectionable remarks he allegedly made against Home minister Amit Shah. The special court of MP-MLA, presided over by Magistrate Shubham Verma, has scheduled the next hearing for July 2. The case stems from a complaint filed by former chairman of the District Cooperative Bank and BJP leader Vijay Mishra on August 4, 2018. Mishra’s complaint alleges that Gandhi made derogatory comments about Amit Shah during a speech in Bengaluru, Karnataka, on July 15, 2018.



On November 27, 2023, the court initially summoned Gandhi for trial. He appeared in court on February 20, 2024, and was granted bail. Since then, the case has been pending, with the process of recording Gandhi’s statement still incomplete.

The latest development occurred on June 7, when Ram Pratap, a resident of Gharaha Kala Dihwa in Kotwali Nagar, filed an application seeking to become a party in the case. However, Advocate Santosh Pandey, representing BJP leader Vijay Mishra, opposed this application, arguing that it was an attempt to delay the proceedings under the influence of Gandhi. On Wednesday, Magistrate Verma rejected Ram Pratap’s application, allowing the case to proceed.