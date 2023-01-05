Def min on two-day visit to Andamans

Millennium Post
BY Agencies5 Jan 2023 6:09 PM GMT

Port Blair: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will arrive here on Thursday to review the operational preparedness of the Andaman and Nicobar Command (ANC), officials said.

Singh will hold a high-level meeting with Lt Gen Ajai Singh, the 16th Commander-in-Chief Andaman and Nicobar Command, to get a first-hand report of the overall operational situation, they said.

Singh’s itinerary includes a military surveillance at Campbell Bay on Great Nicobar Island, where the naval air station INS Baaz is located.

