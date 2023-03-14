Def Min holds high-level meet to fast-track border infra projects in northern region

New Delhi: In a move towards fastracking the various pending border infrastructure projects in the northern border areas, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh chaired a high-level meeting here on Tuesday. These infrastructure projects including roads, bridges and tunnels, Integrated Check Posts (ICPs) not only strengthen border security but also smoothen the connectivity with friendly neighbours.



Singh stressed expediting all pending projects as a top priority, stating that the ‘whole of nation’ approach, should be adopted in matters of national security. To fast-track the pending projects, a committee of secretaries will be set up which will meet at frequent intervals, the minister said.

The length of roads constructed in the China border areas in the period from 2014 to 2022 (6,806 km) is almost double the length constructed from 2008-2014 (3,610 km). Improving cross-border connectivity to neighbouring countries via highways, bridges, inland waterways, railroads, electricity lines and fuel pipelines. Also, modernising and constructing ICPs at all the border crossings to smooth trade and strengthen border security. Moreover, India faces long-standing territorial and boundary disputes with China and Pakistan and porous borders along difficult terrain.

On the other hand, the state of infrastructure at India’s borders is inadequate and borders are manned by different military, para-military, and police forces, lacking in coordination. Smugglers, drug traffickers, and terrorists often take advantage of poor surveillance and infrastructure at borders.

During the last Budget session, Minister of External Affairs S Jaishankar had already provided a briefing to the Parliament regarding the government’s projects on border infrastructure and connectivity. The initiatives focus on the north and east, including ramping up infrastructure on the Indian side in Ladakh, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Sikkim, and Arunachal Pradesh, as well as projects connecting India to friendly neighbouring countries- Bangladesh, Bhutan, Nepal and Myanmar.

The Union government also informed that the focus was on the rapid development of infrastructure along northern borders with China and Pakistan for obvious strategic reasons.

Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Railways, Communications, Electronics and Information Technology Ashwini Vaishnaw, Union Minister of Power and New and Renewable Energy RK Singh, Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change Bhupender Yadav, junior defence minister Ajay Bhatt, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, Chief Minister of Uttarakhand Pushkar Singh Dhami and Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh Brig (Dr) BD Mishra (Retd), Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, Chief of the Air Staff Air Chief Marshal

VR Chaudhari, Chief of the Army Staff General Manoj Pande, Defence Secretary Giridhar Aramane and other senior officials of the concerned ministries also attended the meeting.