‘Deepotsav’: CM to visit Ayodhya slum colonies

LUCKNOW: Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will celebrate the ninth iteration of Deepotsav in Ayodhya with visits to Nishad Basti and Devkali slums, officials said on Saturday. The Nishad community includes dozens of riverine castes and is considered an Extremely Backward Caste. An official statement said the CM will visit Hanumangarhi temple first on the day of the Deepotsav on Sunday and then will hold special prayers at the Ram Temple. This will be followed by meetings with prominent saints and monks from the holy city.

Later, in Abhiramdas Nagar, Adityanath is expected to join the Nishad community’s celebration with about 400 people. He will also visit a few homes, light lamps, distribute sweets and trophies to children, and interact with senior citizens, the statement said. The CM will then visit the Devkali ward’s slum settlements to continue the celebration. The repair of roads and decoration with lamps are underway in the settlements.