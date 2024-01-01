Deepender Hooda assures to bring change in Haryana at Jan Aakrosh Rally

Chandigarh: MP Deepender Hooda said the new year would bring change in the state as the BJP-JJP government will go, and Congress government will come in 2024.



Crowd at Jan Aakrosh rally organised by Congress in Ladwa broke all records in record breaking winter. Deepender, who was elated after seeing the crowd, said like an Agni Pariksha, this winter test will not go in vain as it would herald change in the state. Referring to the arrogance of the people sitting in the government, he said that this government tortured every section of the society. ‘The farmers’ movement continued for a year. Houses of 750 farmers were destroyed. Far from listening to the farmers, people in power did not even say a word of sympathy to the families of the martyred farmers,’ he said.

‘On the contrary, farmers were even called terrorists and traitors. When the women sportspersons who won medals for the country asked for justice, they were brutally dragged on the streets. Instead of providing justice to them, the government stood with the accused BJP MP,’ he added.

Deepender said the government used force to suppress agitations against anti-people decisions and there was lathi charge on farmers, labourers, MNREGA workers, sarpanch, rural watchmen, sanitation workers, players’ daughters, commission agents, Asha workers, Anganwadi workers. ‘The Chief Minister himself uses derogatory language with the public. Just yesterday, when an unemployed youth appealed to the Chief Minister regarding the result of TGT recruitment exam not being declared, he was advised to sell vegetables on his bicycle and the audio of this is doing the rounds on social media,’ he stated.