Deepak Verma takes charge as CISF IG eastern sector

Ranchi: Deepak Verma, a 1993-batch officer, has taken charge as the new Inspector General (IG) of the Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) eastern sector headquarters located here.

Verma, with a career spanning 32 years as a CISF officer, has served in almost all important theatres where the central force is deployed for providing a counter-terrorist security cover, including in the civil aviation, ports, oil, power and steel sectors. The officer is an enlisted expert of the forces’ security consultancy wing.

The officer holds an MA and MPhil from the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Delhi and is a gold medallist in Geography (Honours) from the St Columbus College under the Ranchi University, an official statement said.

The about 1.70 lakh personnel strong CISF functions under the Union home ministry and it is primarily tasked to guard 70 civil airports, the Delhi Metro and a number of other vital installations in the government and private domain.