Deepak Saxena named PR Commissioner of MP, Shivam Verma Indore Collector

Bhopal: In a major bureaucratic reshuffle, the Madhya Pradesh government on Monday night transferred 14 IAS officers, appointing senior officer Deepak Saxena as Commissioner, Public Relations, while Shivam Verma was named the new Collector of Indore, the state’s commercial capital.

According to the order, Sudam Khade, currently serving as PR Commissioner, has been posted as Divisional Commissioner of Indore, while Indore Collector Ashish Singh will take charge as Divisional Commissioner of Ujjain.

Saxena, a 2010-batch IAS officer, has been shifted from his role as Collector of Jabalpur. Known for his experience across key departments, he has been tasked with strengthening the state’s publicity and outreach machinery.

Verma, a 2013-batch IAS officer who has been serving as Commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation, will now oversee one of Madhya Pradesh’s most high-profile districts, which has consistently topped national cleanliness rankings and remains pivotal to the state’s investment push.

Among other transfers, Abhishek Singh (2009 batch) has been appointed Secretary in the Home department, while Dilip Kumar Yadav (2014 batch), Collector of Katni, will succeed Verma as Commissioner of Indore Municipal Corporation.

Raghvendra Singh has been shifted to Jabalpur as Collector from Agar Malwa, while Ashish Tiwari, Jayati Singh and Preeti Yadav (all 2016-batch officers) have been appointed Collectors of Katni, Barwani and Agar Malwa, respectively.

In other postings, Dr Parikshit Sanjayrao Zade (2017 batch) has been named CEO of Indore Development Authority, and Ramprakash Ahirwar (2018 batch) has been posted as Commissioner of Jabalpur Municipal Corporation.