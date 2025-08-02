‘Deep Fridge’ is named Best Bengali film at National Awards

KOLKATA: In seven years, Arjunn Dutta has made only five films, two of which are yet to release, but that hasn’t stopped him from telling the stories he truly believes in. Known for his sensitive storytelling, Arjunn has carved out a space for himself since his remarkable debut Abyakto. Now, at 37, Arjunn has won his first National Award for Best Bengali Film for Deep Fridge.

Announced on Friday in Delhi, Deep Fridge was the only Bengali film to be recognised at the 71st National Film Awards.

Starring Abir Chatterjee and Tnusree Chakraborty, the film delves into the complexities of emotional repression, the silence within families, and the fragility that lies beneath the surface of everyday relationships. For Arjunn, this award feels more spiritual than professional. “I am absolutely shocked. But I truly believe, my mother has done this for me,” said an emotional Arjunn. His mother had fallen ill during the shoot in 2023 and passed away later. “This film is a piece of my heart. It’s as much hers as it is mine.”

Tnusree, who plays a pivotal role in the film, couldn’t hold back her excitement either. “I am extremely happy for Arjunn, Abir, and my acting coach Daminee Benny Basu. This film is truly special for the subject, and I’m so happy the team is getting the recognition,” she said.

While the Bengali film fraternity has lauded Arjunn’s win, some are also introspecting. Last year, three National Awards came to Bengal including ones for best make-up and best production design in addition to best Bengali film. This year, only Deep Fridge made it. Is it a wake-up call for the Bengali film industry to push the envelope?