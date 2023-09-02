Deendayal Rasoi Yojana: Full meal at Rs 5 to poor in MP’s civic bodies

Bhopal: Launching new 66 kitchen centres under the third phase of the Deendayal Rasoi Yojna (DRY), Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Saturday said that now, a full meal would be served to the poor for Rs 5 at the centres in urban areas.



Addressing the launching ceremony in the International Kushabahu Thackray Auditorium in Bhopal, Chouhan also announced that mobile kitchens would soon be started in civic bodies to provide food to labourers at their workplaces and 90 Nagar Panchayats that population is more than 20,000 would be covered under the DRY.

"Until now, the meal under the scheme was available for Rs 10 per thali, but from today onwards, people will be able to enjoy a full meal for Rs 5 in the urban areas", CM Chouhan said. Chouhan virtually inaugurated 66 permanent kitchen centres in municipalities of the state. He also distributed land pattas to 38,505 homeless families for housing.

On this occasion, Urban Development and Housing (UDH) Minister Bhupendra Singh, Medical Education Minister Vishwas Sarang, Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai, Principal Secretary (UDH) Neeraj Mandloi and Commissioner of UAD Bharat Yadav were present. All urban bodies joined the program virtually.

Chouhan further said that the day is historic for poor welfare citing Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay believed that the poor are Narayana and their service is puja to God. "That is why under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, our government is running many schemes for their welfare. Everyone has a right to the earth's resources, it is our duty to give the poor their rights", the CM said.

"For those poor deprived people who are not covered under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, houses will be provided to them under the Mukhyamantri Jan Awas Yojana. No poor in the state will remain without their own house", the CM further said.

Our government is running a campaign to change the lives of people under the leadership of PM Modi, sisters are becoming self-reliant through the Ladli Bahna Yojana started in the state, he added. Women beneficiaries tied Rakhi to the CM on this occasion.

UDH minister Bhupendra Singh said that more than 2 crore 25 lakh people have benefited from the DRY so far and the decision taken by CM Chouhan to provide free land pattas for housing to the poor is a historic step. "People coming above the poverty line has been possible only due to the effective leadership and guidance of CM Chouhan”, Singh said.

While addressing another programme, CM Chouhan announced that the honorarium of guest teachers would be doubled and given on a regular monthly basis; the reservation would be increased to 50% in recruitments and a plan would be made to regularize them through eligibility tests.

There are a total of 67,910 guest teachers in the state including 15,920, 38,294 and 13,695 in classes 1st, 2nd and 3rd respectively.

The honorarium will be given to Classes-1,2 and 3 teachers to Rs 18,000, 14,000 and 10,000 respectively.