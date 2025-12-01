Dedication of India’s youth greatest strength of ‘Viksit Bharat’: PM Modi

New Delhi: The dedication of India’s youth is the greatest strength of ‘Viksit Bharat’, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Sunday citing recent achievements across diverse sectors ranging from space manufacturing to farming.

In his monthly ‘Mann ki Baat’ radio address, the Prime Minister listed the 150th anniversary of ‘Vande Mataram’, the Constitution Day celebration at the Central Hall, and the hoisting of ‘Dharmadhwaja’ atop the Ram Mandir at Ayodhya among the inspirational developments in November.

He also highlighted the inauguration of the world’s largest LEAP engine MRO facility in Hyderabad and the induction of INS ‘Mahe’ into the Indian Navy.

“Just last week, Skyroot’s Infinity Campus gave a new boost to India’s space ecosystem. This is a reflection of India’s new thinking, innovation, and youth power,” PM Modi said in the 128th episode of his ‘Mann ki Baat’ address.

PM Modi referred to a video on social media of a unique drone competition organised by ISRO.

“In this video, the youth of our country, especially our Gen-Z, were trying to fly drones in conditions similar to Mars,” he said, adding that the youth were trying to fly drones solely with the help of cameras and in-built software in the absence of GPS support on Mars.

PM Modi recalled that the young team tasted success after several rounds of failure when the drone crashed.

He said the scientists at ISRO too were disappointed when the Chandrayaan-2 lost contact, but built upon the failure to finally succeed with Chandrayaan-3.

“It was the success of the new confidence built after coming out of failure. I saw that same spark in the eyes of the young people seen in this video,” he said.

“Every time I see the dedication of our youth and the spirit of commitment of our scientists, my heart fills up with enthusiasm. This dedication of the youth is one of the greatest strengths of Viksit Bharat,” the prime minister said.

The Prime Minister spoke at length about bee farming initiatives across the country, achievements in the field of sports, India winning the bid for hosting the Commonwealth Games in 2030, and his visits to South Africa for the G20 Summit and Bhutan.