Decline in flower exports worries UP farmers

Lucknow: Foreign demand for the fragrant blooms of Uttar Pradesh (UP) has taken a hit, causing concern among local farmers and exporters.



The state’s flower exports, which had been witnessing a steady increase over the past five years, experienced a decline during the 2022-2023 period, leaving many farmers hesitant about further investments in floriculture.

While India’s contribution to the global flower market stands at a mere 0.61 per cent, states like Karnataka (15.85%), Tamil Nadu (15.16%), Madhya Pradesh (13.66%), and West Bengal (10.61%) have surged ahead in the floriculture industry.

UP, unfortunately, is yet to make a significant mark in the sector, despite experiencing growth in floriculture, with the cultivation of flowers like Roses, Tuber, Gerbera Carnations, Marigold, and Gladiolus.

Until recently, UP had been exporting its flowers to countries like the USA, UK, Netherlands, among others.

However, in the year 2022-2023, a decline in exports was observed. In the preceding year (2021-2022), the state exported flowers worth Rs 3.67 crore, but the figure dropped to 1.58 crores in 2022-2023.

In response to the decline, the government of Uttar Pradesh has initiated steps to address the situation.

The Floriculture Mission has been launched, with ongoing efforts to establish distillation units in various locations, including Banthara and Kannauj in Lucknow.

The emphasis is on promoting state-of-the-art poly and greenhouses, with a generous 50 percent discount offered on the construction of polyhouses. Under this scheme, farmers can avail a discount of up to Rs 29 lakh on building a polyhouse per acre.

Dr. RK Tomar, Director of Horticulture, stated that the primary focus presently is to develop the local market. With the government’s support, the cost of constructing a polyhouse per acre, which amounts to approximately Rs 58 lakh, is being effectively reduced.

Polyhouses for Gerbera, Lilium, and Rose cultivation are among those receiving the discounted benefits, as the government aims to boost exports gradually. However, UP has faced competition from African flowers, which have gained significant market share in Europe.