Decision to suspend WFI not taken under any pressure: UP BJP

Barabanki: Defending the suspension of the newly-elected WFI, Uttar Pradesh BJP chief Bhupendra Singh Chaudhary on Sunday asserted that the Union Sports Ministry’s action was not due to pressure from anyone and it followed due process.

The Sports Ministry earlier in the day suspended the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) till further orders after it made a “hasty announcement” of organising the U-15 and U-20 nationals “without following due procedure and not giving sufficient notice to wrestlers” for preparations.

The WFI elections were held on December 21 with former president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh’s loyalist Sanjay Singh and his panel winning the polls by big margins. This had prompted protests by wrestlers who had earlier levelled allegations of sexual harassment against Brij Bhushan.

Brij Bhushan had denied any wrongdoing. A Thakur leader from eastern Uttar Pradesh, the BJP MP is an influential figure in several constituencies and enjoys considerable support.

Asked about the issue, the Uttar Pradesh BJP chief said, “Our government and party believe in judicial process,” he said.