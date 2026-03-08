Decision taken to make Nishant Bihar’s deputy CM, MLC: Nitish aide

Patna: JD(U) MLA Hari Narayan Singh, a close aide of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, on Saturday claimed that a “unanimous” decision has been taken to make the party supremo’s son

Nishant the deputy CM in the new government to be formed upon his father’s resignation.

Singh, the MLA from Harnaut, in Nalanda district that Kumar himself had represented in the 1980s, also claimed that Nishant, who is entering politics in his late 40s, will be elected to the state legislative council next month.

“At the legislature party meeting held at the chief minister’s residence yesterday, a unanimous decision was taken to make Nishant the deputy CM in the new government,” Singh told a private news channel here, a day after the JD(U) president briefed his colleagues about his decision to give up the post and move to the Rajya Sabha.

The JD(U) MLA added, “It was also decided that Nishant shall formally join the JD(U). Since he must become a member of the legislature to hold a constitutional post, he would be elected to the legislative council in April when biennial elections to nine seats are scheduled. He need not necessarily contest from the seat that falls vacant upon his father’s resignation.”