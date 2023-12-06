Decide in 3 months representation to ban dangerous dog breeds: Delhi HC to Centre

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday asked the Centre to decide expeditiously, preferably within three months, a representation to ban and cancel the licence to keep “dangerous” dog breeds such as Pitbull, Terriers, American Bulldog and Rottweiler.

A bench headed by Acting Chief Justice Manmohan asked the petitioner, who made the representation in October, to let the authorities “take a call” on the issue as they were the ones who draft the relevant laws and regulations.

During the hearing, the court also stressed the need for promoting the local breeds of dogs which are “sturdy”.

“Indian breeds need to be taken care of. They are far more sturdy. They don’t fall sick that often because they have acclimatised. Today we are vocal for locals,” the court observed.

The Central government lawyer said the representation has already been sent to the department concerned and a decision will be taken after consultation with stakeholders.