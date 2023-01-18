Decentralisation of powers in Panchayati Raj Institutions to give impetus to work: Haryana CM

Chandigarh: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said that the decentralisation of powers of the members of Panchayati Raj Institutions (PRI) has been done to give impetus to the development works in the rural areas. Now the newly elected members do not have to wait to get the approvals as they can utilise the money for any developmental works from their own funds.

Furthermore, now the budget of PRIs has been fixed and at the beginning of the year it will be decided in which quarter, how much funds are to be allocated, Khattar said. He informed that sarpanchh, panchayat samiti, and zila parishad will automatically give administrative approval after passing the resolution, and the state government will not have any interference.

The Chief Minister gave this information while interacting with the media after attending the BJP’s national executive meeting in Delhi on Tuesday. Khattar said that the state government has already released an amount of Rs 1,100 crore to the PRIs for executing the desired development works in the villages.

He further informed that during the meeting, information regarding the system change and public welfare schemes implemented in Haryana in the last 8 years were also shared. Responding to another question, he said that Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s rally will be organised in Haryana while other union ministers will also address rallies in Haryana.

The CM said that detailed discussions were also held regarding G-20 meetings under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

It is a matter of pride for every Indian that India has got the presidency of G-20. About 200 meetings will be organised in different states this year. In this series, some G-20 meetings will also be organised in Gurugram, for which the state government has made all required preparations, informed the Chief Minister.

Responding to a question, Khattar said that the process of making automated ration cards for BPL families through Parivar Pehchan Patra is going on. Ration cards have been made automatically for those whose annual income is less than Rs 1.80 lakh.

This digital step has not only given a big relief to all such families but has also saved them from making several rounds to the offices, the Chief Minister said.

Divulging information about the meeting held today in Delhi, the Chief Minister informed that during the meeting, the strategy for upcoming elections and how India can become a world leader were discussed in detail.

“Our target is to win all the 10 Lok Sabha seats in Haryana. Our government has always focused on the upliftment of Antyodaya. Through PPP, we will continue to extend the reach of public welfare scheme benefits to the last-mile citizen,” said Khattar.