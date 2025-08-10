Decades of separatism crumble as J&K leaders join national mainstream

Srinagar: Several former separatist leaders in Jammu and Kashmir are now publicly renouncing their past affiliations and pledging allegiance to India, a trend that marks a significant reversal in their stand from the early 1990s, when they often disassociated from the government under duress from terrorists.

This shift began earlier this year, with more than 15 people submitting sworn affidavits and placing public advertisements in newspapers to declare their commitment to India and its Constitution.

“We do get many applications from erstwhile separatists, and everyone is evaluated based on their involvement in anti-national activities,” a senior official said on the condition of anonymity.

He added that if the separatist is involved in a “heinous crime, we allow the law to take its own course.”

Among the key leaders who have pledged to the Constitution include DPM’s Mohammad Shafi Reshi, a former close aide of late Syed Ali Geelani and Shahid Saleem, chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir People’s Movement.

Neelofer Akbar Bhat, the spouse of Jammu and Kashmir Salvation Movement patron Zaffar Akbar Bhat, has made a public disassociation of her family with separatist conglomerate the All Parties Hurriyat Conference (APHC).

Similarly, Fareeda Behenji, chairperson of the Jammu Kashmir Mass Movement, has also formally separated herself and her organisation from separatist groups, stating in an affidavit that they have no links to the APHC or any similar platforms.

Former Director General of Jammu and Kashmir police, Kuldeep Khoda, believes these developments are the result of a concerted effort to corner separatists.

“These separatists have finally understood the futility of being a caged parrot of Pakistan’s ISI,” Khoda said.

“Better sense has prevailed upon them, and they don’t want to be part of the violence and false propaganda being peddled from across the border,” he added.

The government, in line with its policy of “zero tolerance” towards terrorism and secessionist activities, have proscribed a number of organisations under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) that included the Tehreek-e-Hurriyat (TeH), Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam group), Jamaat-e-Islami, Jammu and Kashmir (JeI) and Muslim Conference headed by Abdul Gani Bhat.

Recently, Awami Action Committee (AAC), headed by Mirwaiz Umer Farooq and Jammu and Kashmir Ittihadul Muslimeen (JKIM), were prohibited under the UAPA.