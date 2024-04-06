Decade under PM Modi outweighs 55 years of Congress legacy: CM Saini

CHANDIGARH: Taking off the Vijay Sankalp rally in Ratia of Sirsa parliamentary constituency on a high note today, Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini drew comparisons between the BJPs achievements in last 10 years and Congress’ in last 55 years.



Nayab Singh Saini said that the Modi government worked for the interests of farmers. He appealed to the public and said that if they evaluated the 55 years of Congress rule and the 10 years of the Modi government, they would find that 10 years of Modi were better than 55 years. He elaborated that Congress never cared about the interests of farmers.

Congress’ only work was to create confusion, he added. The new chief minister said that Modi’s aim was to increase the income of farmers and reduce the cost, thus, the Modi government did not increase the prices of fertilizers in those ten years.

Saini stated that Congress aimed to sow confusion among farmers through false propaganda, seeking political advantage by instilling fear of MSP discontinuation, whereas BJP focused on enriching and empowering farmers over a decade. Saini gave his blessings to party candidate Ashok Tanwar in Vijay Sankalp rally and called upon the workers to contribute to PM Modi’s slogan of 400 plus in the Lok Sabha elections.

Saini emphasized that PM Modi remained resolute in his ambition to position the country as a global leader and that his vision entailed ensuring every household had shelter and every stomach was nourished.