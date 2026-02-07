Debate, discussion part of democratic process, but decorum must be maintained: Birla

Patna: Maintaining that debate and discussion are part of the democratic process, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Saturday said the decorum of the House must be maintained at any cost.

Birla was addressing a function on the foundation day of the Bihar Assembly, where he unveiled the National e-Vidhan Application (NeVA), aimed at creating paperless legislative processes.

“Elected representatives must maintain the decorum of the House. Members of the assemblies and Parliament have the privilege to express their views. They should share their opinions. But they must maintain dignity while sharing their views,” he said.

Birla said empowered legislators are the foundation of a strong democracy.