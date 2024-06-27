Debashish Pramanik, TMC leader arrested in land scam case

MillenniumPost
26 Jun 2024
Siliguri: The Crime Investigation Department (CID) has arrested Debashish Pramanik, President of Dabgram-Fulbari block Trinamool Congress on Wednesday night on the allegations of involvement in land scam. According to sources, two more people who are said to be close to Debashish were also arrested by the Special Operation Group (SOG) of Siliguri Metropolitan police. Sources said Debashish is involved in land scam cases in different areas under the Dabgram-Fulbari block, including Kawakhali. After the instructions given by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, a special team of CID started an investigation of land scam in this region. After interrogating Debashish, they arrested him. He will be produced at Jalpaiguri Court on Thursday.

