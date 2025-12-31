Death toll rises to 7 in Indore's contaminated water incident, 116 hospitalised

Indore: The death toll in contaminated water incident in Indore's Bhagirathpura area has risen to seven along with over 116 undergoing treatment at several hospitals in the city so far, Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava confirmed on Wednesday. "The Health Department has officially reported the deaths of three people in the incident. However, according to my information, a total of seven people have died after falling ill from the Bhagirathpura area. The health department will issue its official figures further. 36 people have been discharged from hospitals and a total of over 116 people are reported to be ill so far," Indore Mayor told reporters. He added that the Indore Municipal Corporation and the Health Department are continuously working to resolve the problems of the public. "Our primary focus is to ensure that people receive good treatment and recover quickly. Our entire municipal council is going door-to-door and talking to people. We are all deeply saddened by this unfortunate situation. The entire municipal corporation is reaching out to people in all areas and ensuring that they receive proper care in hospitals," the mayor said.

He further added that Chief Minister Mohan Yadav also took cognisance of the matter and instructed that the families of the deceased receive Rs 2 lakh financial assistance and that everyone receives free treatment. Earlier, CM Yadav expressed grief over the incident, paid tributes to the deceased and wished a speedy recovery for those undergoing treatment. He also directed strict action against the concerned officials responsible for the lapse. Acting on the directions, two officials have been suspended while one has been dismissed from the service. Indore Collector Shivam Verma informed that Zonal Officer Shaligram Sitole and Assistant Engineer Yogesh Joshi have been suspended with immediate effect, while In-charge Sub-Engineer (PHE) Shubham Shrivastava has been dismissed from service with immediate effect. Additionally, a three-member committee has also been constituted to investigate the entire matter. The committee will conduct the investigation under the direction of IAS Navjeevan Panwar. Superintendent Engineer Pradeep Nigam, and Associate Professor from the Medical College Dr Shailesh Rai, have been included in the committee.