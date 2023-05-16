Death toll in TN’s hooch tragedy touches 14; 51 people being treated

Villupuram (TN): The death toll in Tamil Nadu’s hooch tragedy in two northern districts increased to 14 on Monday and 51 people who consumed the poisonous brew were being treated in various hospitals, the government said.



After visiting those being treated at Villupuram government medical college hospital, Chief Minister M K Stalin told reporters here that investigation into the matter would be transferred to the CB-CID and he assured tough action.

According to preliminary police probe, use of methanol by illicit brewers has led to the tragedy. AIADMK chief K Palaniswami said he had spoken in Assembly on increased “illicit liquor” availability in Tamil Nadu. Had the government taken appropriate action, such incidents could have been averted. “Chief Minister Stalin is fully responsible. He should resign from his post, he is an inept CM,” he said. He alleged deterioration of law and order situation in the state. BJP state chief K Annamalai also slammed the ruling DMK over the issue.

After consuming illicit liquor, nine persons died in Villupuram district and five others in Chengelpet district.

The nine persons belonged to Ekkiyarkuppam fishing village near Marakkanam in Villupuram district. In Villupuram, 40 persons are being treated at the medical college hospital here at Mundiyampakkam.