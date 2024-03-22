Death toll in Rewari factory blast reaches 10

Rewari (Haryana): Three more workers injured in a boiler blast at a spare parts manufacturing facility in Haryana’s Rewari last week died on Friday, taking the death toll in the incident to 10, police said.

The blast took place at the manufacturing facility in the Dharuhera industrial area on March 16, leaving 40 workers injured, according to the police.

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini had on Wednesday met the injured at PGIMS Hospital. Saini confirmed a magisterial probe into the incident, assuring appropriate government action based on its findings. The police registered a case related to the boiler blast on Sunday.