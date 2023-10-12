Death toll in fire incident in Bengaluru rises to sixteen

BENGALURU: The death toll in the massive fire in a cracker godown-cum-shop at the border town of Attibele in Bengaluru urban district has gone up to 16 with a 23-year-old youth succumbing to his burn injuries, police sources said on Thursday.The victim, who has been identified as Venkatesh, hailed from the city and had gone to purchase crackers when the fire mishap occurred last Saturday.He was badly hurt in the tragedy and was undergoing treatment in a private hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. On Wednesday, another victim, a youth from TN had breathed his last.

